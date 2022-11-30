The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has arrested three representatives of companies selling fake and non-type-approved phones in Kano.

The NCC’s enforcement team said the arrested persons were handed over to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for investigation and further necessary action.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the NCC reiterated its caution to Nigerians against purchasing and using devices that have not been typed approved. It added that such devices negatively affect the quality of experience while leaving their users vulnerable to losses and other discomforts.

Who they are: The NCC said the enforcement team arrested one Yahaya Ado of Gezawa Communications Limited for selling counterfeit Gionee devices and not being able to show any evidence of authorization granted to the company by the Commission.

Messrs Nura Ahmed of Saleh Latest Venture and Rufai Nuhu of Al Mansoor Communications were also arrested because they were not licensed to engage in the sales and installation of terminal equipment. They could not show evidence of authorization from the NCC in that connection.

News continues after this ad

About the phones: According to the statement, the non-type-approved phones found during the enforcement include Gionee branded phones with model numbers G800, and L990, H-Mobile phones with model numbers it5606+, H351, FoxKong with model numbers F30, and F300, and KGTEL phones with model numbers K2160 and KG1100.

NCC’s Head of Enforcement, Mallam Salisu Abdu, who led the team, expressed concerns at how the GSM Market on Beirut Street, Kano, was awash with counterfeit and non-type approved phones. Abdu bemoaned the fact that many of the vendors were not licensed by the Commission to provide such communication service they rendered.

News continues after this ad

“The Commission is determined to carry out post-enforcement checks to ensure that the sale of counterfeit devices is stopped. The NCC will collaborate with market associations to ensure that appropriate licenses are obtained by vendors and assist in apprehending the major dealers and suppliers of counterfeit devices,” NCC stated.