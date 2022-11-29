Tony Elumelu stirred a buzz on social media when he recently ascribed his success to luck.

According to the billionaire, luck is important, but it is not a substitute for hard work or labor. He added that luck is a part of the cocktail that is needed for success.

Billionaire tip: Elumelu preached that hard work and passion are ingredients that work together with luck.

He said, “There are two ingredients for luck -hard work and passion. The more work you put into something and the more passion you apply, the ‘luckier’ you will find yourself.

“You have to work hard and be passionate and committed about what you do to be successful and make your own luck.”

He however stressed that hard work and passion if well managed could bring luck. He said,

“Hard work and passion are within your power and control, and you should apply them to earn your own luck and to help us foster a better and more prosperous world.”

How people are reacting: Elumelu’s tweet has since got users commenting on their views on the subject matter.

News continues after this ad

While some users have agreed with Elumelu’s view on success, some users feel that hard work, more than luck should be ahead of anything.

In case you missed it: The billionaire recently travelled to London, UK to join his daughters as they mark their birth anniversary as seen in an Instagram post he shared.

News continues after this ad