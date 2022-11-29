Twitter’s Chief Executive, Elon Musk, has alleged that Apple is threatening to remove the Twitter app from the iOS App Store. If this happens, this means iPhone users would not be able to download Twitter.

Musk alleged that Apple is making the move against Twitter because it (Apple) is averse to ‘free speech’ which Twitter (under Musk) stands for.

Aside from the threat to remove Twitter from its App Store, Musk also disclosed that Apple has mostly’ stopped advertising on Twitter. In a series of tweets, yesterday, Musk called out Apple’s Chief Executive Officer, Tim Cook, asking him to explain what was happening.

Apple has not yet responded to Musk’s claims as of the time of filing this report.

Free speech question: While noting that Apple has not explained why it wants to remove Twitter from its store, the Twitter owner hinted that the company might be against Twitter because of free speech. He said:

“Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store but won’t tell us why. This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead.”

In another tweet, Musk tagged the CEO of Apple, asking: “What’s going on here @tim_cook?”. Cook has remained silent on the matter.

Meanwhile, Musk says he will soon be exposing how Twitter before his takeover had been suppressing free speech.

“The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened,” he said.

Elon Musk’s resolve: Before he acquired Twitter for $44 billion, Musk had said he would be using the platform to promote free speech by allowing people to share their views without being censored. After the acquisition, he lifted the suspension on some accounts earlier suspended by Twitter for violating its rules, including that of the former U.S. President, Donald Trump.

Elon Musk has also said he will be offering amnesty to all suspended accounts on Twitter by restoring them and allowing them to start afresh.