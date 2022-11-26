The Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU), has accused the Nigerian Government of intimidation by withholding salaries and also using a court order to force lecturers to return to classes.

This was disclosed by the ASUU branch Chairman of the University of Abuja, Dr Kassim Umaru after they staged a peaceful protest over withheld salaries.

ASUU warned it would not give up the fight against FG until withheld salaries are paid fully.

The Abuja protest: The ASUU branch Chairman noted that the protest was necessitated by the ‘No Work No Pay’ policy of the FG, arguing that university lecturers should be paid their full salary.

He also disclosed that the ASUU National Executive Council (NEC) would make a decision soon on whether to resume the strike if the government continue to fail to address the issues.

“We are here this afternoon to show our displeasure to the Federal Government that it is not all over by forcing us through court injunction ànd intimidating us by holding our salaries.

“We are not going to give up until the Federal Government does the needful by paying our withdrawn salaries and also honouring the agreement signed in 2020. The government has signed several agreements with our union, not once, not twice, not three times, but refused to honour the agreement.

“We are telling the public, traditional rulers, religious leaders, well-meaning Nigerians, students and parents that all is not well in the Nigerian universities,” he said.

Union members’ frustration: He added that the Union members are frustrated and tired but will not give up. And that is why they’re protesting, to register their displeasure. He added that Nigerians should know that ASUU members have tried their best to resolve the matter but all to no avail.

“The speaker has intervened and we have given him the honour, but the Federal Government should do what it has said. If the Federal Government is adamant, the NEC of the union will go back to the drawing board, access all the issues and we will take the necessary action,” he said.

In case you missed it: Recall that Nairametrics reported last week that The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, accused the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, of allegedly authorizing the part-payment of salaries to members of the union.

