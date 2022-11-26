Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, said Africa’s fate depends on Nigeria’s political choices, hence the reason Nigerians must hold their elected officials accountable.

The politician disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening after the “ Shape the Future” conference in Enugu.

Obi’s warning: He warned that Nigeria is on its knees and bogged down by numerous problems despite being the giant of Africa. He added that while the fate of Africa depends on Nigeria, the fate of Nigeria depends on good leaders. He said:

“Good leaders can only come out of a system of strong and capable followers, holding to account those they elect to govern them.

“It depends on YOU! Are you tired of being tired of this country? Then, it’s time to act. Let’s make the Office of the enlightened citizen the highest office in the land. It’s time to take back your country!

“Nigeria is the giant of Africa. But we are on our knees, bogged down by numerous problems. Each time we attempt to stand up, it seems something is holding us down. Meanwhile, we are all aware of the problems and the issues confronting us.”

Nigeria’s problems: He highlighted the issues confronting Nigerians to include bad leaders, insecurity, corruption, mismanagement of the economy, incompetent people holding positions at different levels of government, abject poverty amid plenty, and ethnoreligious crises.

He called on Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable by using their constitutionally given and recognised powers to hold leaders accountable; whether it is by asking them to resign or by putting pressure on our elected representatives to proceed with impeachment processes against them.

News continues after this ad

“I wish to state that Nigeria’s rebirth trajectory is clear: it is anchored and driven by Nigerian youths. Seizing the Moment to Shape the Future should be your mantra and mission,” he said.