The Lagos Police Command has confirmed that they are aware of reports of the presence of some criminal elements on the Lekki axis of the state.

The reaction from the state police command followed the circulation of a video where a middle-aged man with a bloodied face narrated how he was abducted by some “Hausa”-speaking kidnappers operating in a commercial bus when he was going home.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the police public relations officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, and can be seen on his official Twitter account.

Hundeyin, in the statement, said that the police command in the state has commenced an in-depth investigation into the matter.

Security of all residents: Hundeyin assured that the command has deployed all human, material, and operational resources to ensure the safety and security of all Lagosians and visitors to the state.

The statement from the Lagos State Police Command spokesperson reads,

“The Lagos State Police Command is not unaware of the video making the rounds about the presence of some criminals in the Lekki area of Lagos.

“In-depth investigation has commenced. The Command will leave no stone unturned toward ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Lagos State. All human, material and operational resources have been duly and optimally deployed to achieve this.

“We appreciate Lagosians for always saying something when they see something. We encourage more of this. Together, we’ll keep Lagos State safe for all and sundry.”