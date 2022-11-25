Lagos-based Gasco Marine Limited said it is targeting three regions for its gas expansion business.

According to a statement seen by Nairametrics, Gasco Marine plans to extend its CNG delivery capacity to areas with no gas access in the South-West, South-South, and Northern parts of the country.

This will help deliver gas to power-generating companies, industrial plants and other businesses located in the regions mentioned above.

Prepared for expansion: Gasco Marine said it acquired new 100% compressed natural gas (CNG) fueled trucks to facilitate the planned expansion. The newly acquired trucks will help it to deepen penetration and accelerate the utilization of natural gas in Nigeria.

The purchase of the fleet of CNG buses is timely and intentional and is in line with the company’s commitment to helping reduce carbon emissions and promote the immense benefits of natural gas in Nigeria. The company also said its gas implementation drive is in line with the natural gas adoption goal highlighted in Nigeria’s energy transition plan.

Why it matters: In 2020, the Federal Government launched the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), which focuses on normalising the use of natural gas for industrialization, cooking, enhanced power supply, and transportation. The implementation of the NGEP is still ongoing and expansion efforts by companies like Gasco Marine are making that possible.

Natural gas is seen as a transition fuel that will be needed as a part of Africa’s future energy mix, for several reasons, mostly the need to bridge existing energy access gaps.

African countries have over 600 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves located in countries like Nigeria, Algeria, Mozambique, Senegal, Mauritania, and Tanzania. Specifically, Nigeria has over 206 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of proven reserves and an additional 600 TCF scope to be proven.