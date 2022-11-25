Nigerian Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has died at the age of 51.

He died on Friday morning, as confirmed by his project manager, Hillary Vincent.

While the source of death is yet to be known, unconfirmed sources suggest he slump and died at his residence.

Before his death: The Wellu Wellu crooner was recently in the news for issues bothering on infidelity in his marriage.

In an Instagram post, he urged Nigerians to pray for him whilst admitting that he cheated on his wife when he travelled to the US in late 2021.

News continues after this ad

He had said, “On my recent trip to the USA, I got intimately involved with a lady, knowing that this was not appropriate as a married man and a minister of the gospel. I am ashamed and regret my actions as it has caused a lot of pain to my dear wife, Ozioma, my family, and I.”

Taking a break: He also suspended himself from all ministry work until full restoration as he sought forgiveness from God.

He had said, “As I work in making peace with God, repenting and asking His forgiveness, I am suspending myself from all ministry work until full restoration as this is what is proper and what I know I owe God and His people.

“To my wife, Ozioma, I am sincerely sorry I put you through this shameful and embarrassing situation. I broke your trust and disappointed you.

News continues after this ad