Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the trading day with a gain of N203 billion in market capitalization, as bulls maintained their grip on the local bourse.

The All Share Index (ASI), increased by 0.80% to close at 46,604.94 points. In the same vein, market capitalization appreciated by N203 billion.

At the close of the market on Thursday, 24th of November 2022, the stock exchange market value stands at N25.3 trillion.

Meanwhile, market breadth closed negative as MANSARD led 16 gainers, and 23 losers topped by NESTLE at the end of today’s session.

Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced by 3888.5 basis points or 9.10%.

News continues after this ad

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 46,604.94 points

Previous ASI: 46,232.37 points

% Day Change: 0.80%

% Y-t-D: 9.10%

Market Cap (N): 25,384 trillion

News continues after this ad

Volume: 138.6 million

Value (N): 2.17 billion

Deals: 3,434

NGX top ASI gainers

MANSARD up + 8.57% to close at N1.90

NB up + 6.79% to close at N48.00

ETI up + 6.50% to close at N10.65

AIRTELAFRI up + 6.30% to close at N1350.00

BUAFOODS up + 6.11% to close at N63.40

NGX top ASI losers

NESTLE down – 10.00% to close at N1071.00

REDSTAREX down – 10.00% to close at N2.07

CWG down – 9.09% to close at N0.80

WAPCO down – 6.22% to close at N21.10

INTBREW down – 5.38% to close at N4.40

Top 3 by volume

STERLNBANK – 24,248,497

TRANSCORP – 21,791,179

ETI – 10,552,629

Top 3 by value

AIRTELAFRI – N 791,279,316

GTCO -N 143,871,959

SEPLAT – N 123,362,426