Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, is considering reactivating all the suspended accounts on the platform.

This comes a few days after lifting the permanent ban imposed on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Just like he did with Trump, Musk has created a poll on Twitter asking people to vote on the proposed amnesty.

However, the amnesty comes with a condition – such accounts must not have engaged in egregious spam activities.

In the Twitter poll which had recorded over 2.8 million votes as of publication time, Musk asks:

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?”

While Twitter users are to vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, results of the poll at publication time show that 72.4% support lifting the suspension on accounts, while 27.6% said no.

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Mixed reactions: Meanwhile, mixed reactions have been trailing the poll and Musk’s move to restore all suspended accounts. While some Twitter users believe it would be good to give everyone a fresh start through the amnesty, some said lifting the suspension on millions of accounts that violated Twitter rules would bring back many spam accounts.

Others said Musk’s attempt to restore suspended accounts was a ploy to shore up the numbers for Twitter.

Meanwhile, Musk has insisted that the amnesty for suspended accounts was part of his agenda to promote freedom of speech with Twitter.

Battling impersonation: This is coming even as Twitter under Elon Musk is battling with impersonating accounts, which has forced Musk to put the planned relaunch of the Twitter Blue Verified on hold.

The initial rollout of the subscription plan had failed, as impersonators were quick to create fake accounts using the names of high-profile personalities that are not on Twitter.

Musk said the relaunch will not happen until he is sure of stopping impersonators from taking advantage of the subscription programme.