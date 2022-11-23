Some Nigerians have expressed their disappointment about the look of the newly redesigned naira notes which were unveiled earlier today by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Across social media, the general feedback show that many people are underwhelmed as the new banknotes fell below their expectations.

Many of those who criticised the newly unveiled banknotes were particularly critical of the colours. Some people even pointed out that the notes look like they were printed with SnaptChat filters.

What’s the relevance? Some Nigerians on Twitter went as far as describing the new banknotes as poor quality, attributing the poor designs as proof of the naira’s depreciation. In the same vein, others even questioned the relevance of the redesign considering how much must have been spent on the project.

One Twitter user identified as Seun Bamidele called the new banknotes “photoshop” and questioned how much was spent for such shabby job. He said:

News continues after this ad

“By the way, how much was spent on this supposed Naira redesign? Let’s ask questions! Because this is a Photoshop exposure, contrast, and warmth editing and export that takes less than a minute!”

Btw, how much was spent on this supposed #naira redesign? Let's ask questions!

Bcos this is a Photoshop exposure, contrast and warmth editing and export that takes less than a minute! pic.twitter.com/N4YFIBJXTP — Seun'Bamidele | Marketing Expert (@itsojbams) November 23, 2022

Another Twitter user identified as Olaudah Equiano had many questions about the newly redesigned naira notes. He said:

News continues after this ad

“What is the purpose of this change of color of our currency? What does it set out to achieve? As a student of economics, I’ve pondered over this with no avail. Are there any expert views on this? Is it an economic or political decision or both? What is the new Naira all about?”

What is the purpose of this change of color of our currency? What does it set out to achieve? As a student of economics, I've pondered over this with no avail. Are there any expert views on this? Is it an economic or political decision or both? What is the new #Naira all about? — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) November 23, 2022

Mma said s/he doesn’t understand the redesign. They wondered whether the CBN even understood what it meant to redesign banknotes.

“Is either this government doesn’t know the difference between re-design and color changing or maybe they had printing error. Cos I don’t understand… What’s this??? The Naira notes can be like those olden days Notes. We go from full color to one (+black) color design,” the Twitter user said.

Is either this government doesn't know the difference between re-design and colour changing or maybe they had printing error. Cos I no understand… What's this???

The #Naira notes con be like those olden days #Naira Notes. We go from full colour to one (+black) colour design. pic.twitter.com/V9HjH4HjHj — Mma (@Don_Buayem) November 23, 2022

Colours and hues: Sir P called the new redesigned banknotes the worst he has ever seen in the history of the Nigerian currency, He said:

“This is the worst design ever in the history of Nigeria currency…How can u change the bright colors to dull ones? All my thought was that the notes will be redesigned entirely not knowing that we are going to see color changes.”

This is the worst design ever in the history of Nigeria currency….How can u changed the bright colours to dull ones?

All my thought was that the notes will be redesigned entirely not knowing that we are going to see colour changes…APC e no better for una.💔💔#Naira pic.twitter.com/In9aOJUQzc — Sir P (@SirP004) November 23, 2022

Another Twitter user added “they just reduce the exposure and add small contrast, saturation, and vibrancy.. lastly the WARMTH is little high New Naira chaii.”

They just reduce the exposure add small contrast, saturation and vibrancy.. lastly the WARMTH is little high New Naira chaii. 😂💔🤌#Naira #Naira pic.twitter.com/c1jAg63FUA — Lion 🦁 king 👑 (@Welbeast_) November 23, 2022

In case you missed it: The CBN said it has so far received a total of N165 billion since it announced plans to introduce new naira notes and asked Nigerians to deposit all old notes in circulation. According to the apex bank, the amount is far below how much it was expecting to receive. The bank added that it will not extend the earlier deadline it gave Nigerians to deposit their N200, N500 and N1000 notes.