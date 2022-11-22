An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered the final forfeiture of N775 million and three properties linked to former accountant generals of the federation, Jonah Otunla, and Colonel Bello Fadile.

Justice Donatus Okorowo granted the order for final forfeiture on Monday following an application brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

While granting the order, the judge stated that the court was satisfied with the evidence brought before it by the EFCC. Consequently, he ordered the final forfeiture of the assets to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Backstory: The EFCC had argued that the properties were proceeds of illicit activities. They claimed to have recovered the assets while investigating contract fraud in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) under Sambo Dasuki.

Colonel Bello Fadile was the aide to ex-National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki.

News continues after this ad

According to the EFCC, the N775 million was refunded by the ex-AGF and late Otunba Ade Adelaku during the investigation, while the landed properties were alleged proceeds of an unlawful activity received, retained, concealed, and converted by the respondents from the Office of the National Security Adviser to the president.

On July 20, 2020, the court ordered the interim forfeiture of the assets and ordered it be published on a national daily for anyone who has an interest in the properties to come forth and show reasons why they should not be forfeited to the FG.

News continues after this ad

On August 11, 2022, the EFCC, in obeying the court’s order published the order in one of the national dailies.

Forfeited properties: Three properties located at No. 8 Ajayi Crowther Street, Asokoro, Abuja; a plot of land at Plot 1960 Cadastral Zone A05 Maitama District, FCT, Abuja; a hotel, which is under construction with generating set, located at Plot 621, Road 37, Gwarimpa, FCT, Abuja and a twin 4 bedroom duplex with guard quarters located at Plot 736, 7th Avenue Gwarimpa, FCT, Abuja were forfeited.

For the record: Otunla was appointed the accountant-general of the federation on 28th June 2011 and served until June 12, 2015.

He was succeeded by Ahmed Idris, the suspended AGF.

He also served as a board member of the Central Bank of Nigeria.