Lagos State Government has given reasons for selling rice, vegetable oil, and other food items directly to consumers starting this Yuletide season.

The state government, through the Lagos State Agricultural Inputs Supply Authority (LAISA) commenced the sale of these foodstuffs at reduced prices to citizens to prevent hoarding and overpricing during the yuletide period.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was made known by the assistant general manager, commercial, LAISA, Jide Ajenifuja, on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ajenifuja said that the sale is aimed at stabilising the market prices and not taking over businesses from traders in the market.

Out to prevent hoarding: Ajenifuja said,

“In agribusiness, the moment government comes with the price, the suppliers and those who are hoarding rice will want to increase the price.

“In Abuja now, a bag of rice goes for about N50, 000 and above. Now, the state government says a bag of rice is N37,000; we know that Christmas and elections are approaching; therefore, nobody will want to hoard it more than necessary.

“Long grain local rice costs N37,000 per 50kg bag, three litres of Soya bean Oil cost N5,000 while one litre of Soya bean sells for N1,900.’’

Available till 2023: The assistant general manager said that there were enough products in stock and that LAISA would purchase more commodities with the availability of funds.

He further stated that the commodities would be available till 2023 because of the elections, adding that the agency had commenced the sale of these food items at Oko-Oba, Agege, on Monday.

He said, ”We want to create the awareness that people can purchase rice and oil for the festive period at our office.

“People have started making orders, and we will start delivering them from Wednesday.’’

Ajenifuja, however, pointed out that the price of agricultural commodities is fluctuating due to inflation and other crises globally.

He added, “Last year, we sold rice between N24,000 and N26,000; even early this year, we sold rice at N28,000. But now, it is N37,000 per 50kg.

“The prices of agricultural commodities are fluctuating. Fertilizer, for instance, sold for N7,000 between February and March, but it rose to N27,000 in June and July.

“We know that there is a looming food crisis. It has already started happening in Egypt, Kenya, and other developed countries, then Nigeria. We need to secure Lagos in terms of food security because we will be on the receiving end.’’

Ajenifuja said the agency had 7 centres across the state with branches in Epe, Ikorodu, Badagry, Ojo, Oko-Oba, and Ajah.

Recall that a few days ago, Nairametrics reported that LAISA had announced the commencement of rice and soya vegetable oil sales to interested buyers.

The general manager of LAISA, Mr. Bolaji Balogun while speaking on the activities of the agency, said the sales are taking place at its New Farm Service Oko-Oba Centre, Gengeto Bus stop, Abeokuta Road, Lagos.

He further disclosed that there are large quantities of 50kg rice and cartons of soya vegetable oil in 1-3 litres available at affordable prices towards meeting the demands of residents preparing for the festive period.