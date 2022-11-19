The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Agricultural Inputs Supply Authority (LAISA), has announced the commencement of rice and soya vegetable oil sales to interested buyers.

This was recently disclosed by the General Manager of LAISA, Mr Bolaji Balogun while speaking on the activities of the agency. He said the sales are taking place at its New Farm Service Oko-Oba Centre, Gengeto Bus stop, Abeokuta Road, Lagos.

He further disclosed that there are large quantities of 50kg of rice and cartons of soya vegetable oil in 1-3 litres available at affordable prices towards meeting the demands of residents preparing for the festive period.

Boosting food supply: Mr Balogun restated that LAISA was established by the State Government under the Ministry of Agriculture to boost the food supply and provide the necessary support to farmers and consumers with agricultural produce as well as farming tools. He said:

“ As a responsible agency of government, LAISA will continue to provide customers/farmers with high quality and healthy food supply at affordable prices as and when available. We also intend to continue to support and encourage farmers on the best farming practice as well.’’

Balogun noted that the agency participated actively at the just concluded Lagos Trade Fair, where many entrepreneurs, even from other African countries, came to participate, adding that among the request from customers who visited LAISA stand at the Fair were rice, vegetable oil and other items that would be available for sale towards the yuletide.

How to buy the food items: Outlining the process of purchase, the Assistant General Manager of Commercial in the agency, Mr Olajide Ajenifuja, said interested buyers should make payment into the Lagos State Agricultural Inputs Supply Polaris Bank Account: 1750038900, imploring customers to support and cooperate with LAISA to sustain its role of increasing food supply in the state.

He also enjoined Lagosians to call 08083557100, 08030980678 and 08035386226 for enquires, adding that the sales are available from Monday through to Friday, between 9 am to 5 pm, and customers would be attended to on a first-come, first-served basis.

