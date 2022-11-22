The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the implementation of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software, which would enable it to investigate the frequent grid collapse and energy rejection by distribution companies (DisCos).

This was disclosed by Mr. Ekere Nsima, the chairman of the governing board of the TCN, in a meeting with managers of substations on Monday in Lagos.

The TCN said that the blame for the grid collapse also rests with the generation companies (GenCos) and the distribution companies (DisCos).

Ekere noted that the necessity for the software deployment was due to frequent grid collapses, which prompted board intervention.

He said,

News continues after this ad

“We understand that the issue of grid collapse and liability is a complex issue. I can tell you the fault is not from the TCN. We have seen what the issues are; a lot from generation companies (GenCos) and DisCos.

The SCADA: The SCADA system is software used to monitor and control an electrical grid system based on information collected from substations within the system.

He noted that as energy is transmitted to them, not all power will be used and this affects the frequency, which ultimately impacts the grid negatively.

News continues after this ad

“When the DisCos were given to the private sector if you recollect, there were some investments they were supposed to make within a certain period to enhance their operation, but unfortunately they didn’t.

“Also right now, because they didn’t make the investments they are not able to distribute the power they get today from generation and transmission.

“The SCADA will help to ascertain how much is being generated and transmitted. They will stop blaming us and Nigerians will see it themselves.

Nsima stated that the TCN is in the process of installing a SCADA system and knows that once this is in place and deployed, it will help to get substance with grid collapse and liability.

The TCN chief said it would make sure that the generating companies are generating enough and we also have to make sure that the DisCos have the capacity to distribute.

“We are appealing to DisCos and GenCos to step up their game, work on their infrastructure and improve on their capacities to take power so that they can distribute and let Nigerians enjoy some level of stability,” he said.

Perspective: Recall Nairametrics reported in October that Nigeria’s House of Reps stated that since Nigeria privatized electricity generation and transmission in 2013, the country has recorded over 100 grid collapses.

They also blamed the TCN’s refusal to fast-track construction of digital control centers and reliance on its current analog system and urged the committee on power to investigate the causes of the reoccurring national grid collapse.