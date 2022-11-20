Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned Julius Berger Plc to ensure it concludes road projects as agreed on the contracts document.

The warning comes after paying 80% upfront for Rumuokwuta, Mgbuoba Flyover and Azikiwe-Iloabuchi road contracts.

In a trending video obtained by Nairametrics, Wike said:

“Julius Berger, I don’t want to hear, the rain was too much. It has rained now, you are collecting 80% upfront.

“So whatever you can do, don’t come and tell me the rain disturbed you; if you know the rain will disturb you, don’t take our money, but l trust you.

“But I trust you, the two projects must go on simultaneously. We have agreed on six and ten months for the projects. Go and mobilise all your equipment from the states that are not paying you, bring them here and employ more of our people so that the job can finish before ten months. I know you have the capacity to do it. I am happy the MD is here. We are paying you N2 billion every month, I don’t know how many states that can survive it”.

On where he is mobilizing funds for various projects, Wike, in a separate video said: “I don’t want to praise the president but the truth is that many people ask me where I am getting this money from. To thank Mr. President, for the money that was not paid to the Niger Delta states since1999, the 13% deductions, Mr. president approved and paid all of us from Niger Delta states, and for me, it would be unfair not to tell the public.

It is the money paid to us as Rivers State, Delta State, Akwa-Ibom State, Edo State Bayelsa and I thank God, and I can say it, that’s why today, since 2019 till now, yesterday we commissioned the 9 th flyover; in December we will commission the 10 th flyover; by February next year we will commission the 11 th and 12 th

flyover; in December we will commission the 10 flyover; by February next year we will commission the 11 and 12 The other day we commissioned the cancer center, which we named after our leader Dr. Peter Odili. Julius Berger did it and charged us N25.9 billion, equipped by General Electric (GE). We have paid all, and not one naira is owed. So I want to sincerely, from my heart, and on behalf of my state, thank Mr. President for this. I am in an opposition government; he can as well say don’t pay and we can’t do anything”