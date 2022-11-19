A review of the 2023 budget appropriation bill shows that the Federal Ministry of Environment has budgeted over N2.5 billion for new projects associated with flood prevention and management.

Nigeria experienced extreme flooding across 34 states earlier this year. The floods have destroyed businesses, farmlands and other properties.

In total, about 1.4 million people are estimated to have been affected by the flooding and over 600 people have lost their lives in floods across different states of the federation.

On November 16, World Weather Attribution found that flooding in Nigeria occurred as a consequence of above-average rainfall throughout the 2022 rainy season exacerbated by shorter spikes of very heavy rain leading to flash floods as well as riverine floods. The flooding was further driven by the release of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, which is part of a river management system that was designed to be accompanied by another dam in Nigeria that has not been completed.

WWA says the devastating impacts were further exacerbated by the proximity of human settlements, infrastructure (homes, buildings, bridges), and agricultural land to flood plains, underlying vulnerabilities driven by high poverty rates and socioeconomic factors (gender, age, income, and education), and ongoing political and economic instability.

News continues after this ad

In the revised bill seen by Nairametrics, there are 67 new projects identified by the ministry. It is instructive to note that the budget details also outline ongoing flood-related projects under the ministry of environment.

The new projects geared towards flooding for 2023 are spread across 21 states. The states include The Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Adamawa, Anambra, Osun, Kogi, Imo, Katsina, Oyo, Plateau, Nasarawa, Gombe, Ebonyi, Ondo, Borno, Abia, Edo, Kaduna, Ekiti, Ogun and Kogi.

News continues after this ad

The new projects are highlighted below.

Abuja

Gully erosion work at Garki II, Abuja – N15,000,000

Channelization and road improvement for flood control along nut peace mall road, Sabon Lugbe and AMAC Estate, Abuja – N80,000,000

Gully erosion control work Lugbe Abuja – N35,000,000

Construction of drains and road improvement work at Chikakore, Kubwa, FCT, Abuja – N30,000,000.

Road rehabilitation and drainage work at the Federal Housing site and adjoining streets at Phase II, Lugbe, Abuja – N100,000,000

Flood and erosion control work at Jikwoyi, FCT, Abuja – N50,000,000

Total – N310,000,000

Niger state

Construction of drains and culverts to control erosion and flood problems behind old Army barracks, Suleja – N25,000,000

Total – N25,000,000

Nasarawa state

Flood and erosion control work in Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Estates at Karshi, Bwari, Karu-Jikwoyi road, Mararaba and Karu, Nasarawa state – N40,000,000

Erosion control at Uke town Nasarawa state – N30,000,000

Erosion control work and road embarkment stabilization to protect Uke bridge, Uke town, Karu local government area, Nasarawa state – N40,000,000

Erosion control and road improvement works at Nyanya, Karu local government area, Nasarawa state – N30,000,000

Gully erosion and flood control work at Alubo community area, Angwan Jaba, Ado, Karu, Karu local government area, Nasarawa state – N20,000,000

Erosion control and road improvement works at Sayidna community, Karu local government area, Nasarawa state – N20,000,000

Total – N180,000,000

Anambra state

Obinagu-etiti road/Eke-obinagu and Nkpolo gully erosion control at Enugwu Agidi njikoka LGA, Anambra state – N52,000,000

Erosion and road improvement work at Dara Christopher Umeh street/Umudiji Umuohama, Anambra state – N20,000,000

Erosion and flood control infrastructure at Osumenyi community, Anambra state – N20,000,000

Erosion control work at Ezeude road Umodioka, Anambra state – N20,000,000

Erosion and flood control work at Amakwa village, Anambra state – N20,000,000

Erosion control work at Nteje, Oyi, LGA – N20,000,000

Erosion and flood control work at Opkuno community, Awka, Anambra state – N20,000,000

Erosion/flood control work at Eziaja Anambra state – N30,000,000

Completion of Nawfija/Umueji-Ufuma/Ogbunka road erosion control and surface dressing work, Orumba north/south local government area, Anambra state – 10,000,000

Erosion control work at Umuabu Adazienu, Anambra state – N15,000,000

Erosion and flood control work at section 2 Umuabu, Adazienu, Anambra state – N30,000,000

Erosion control/road improvement work at Ebe /Obiofor /4-corner/Umuakasi Ukpor – N20,000,000

Flood and erosion control/road improvement work at Onusorogu Enuatta-Ukwu Achara/Obi Ariria Umungwu – N20,000,000

Total – N297,000,000

Lagos state

Erosion and flood control work in Lagos East senatorial district, Lagos state – N50,000,000

Total – N50,000,000

Akwa Ibom state

Flood and erosion control work in Asongoma, Uyo. Akwa Ibom state. Uyo federal constituency – N50,000,000

Total – N50,000,000

Imo state

Construction of culverts and drainages along Afor-Ogbe road Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, Imo state – N25,000,000

Erosion control works and drains at Amaokwe – Ekeamainyi Road in Amaainyi Ihitte/Uboma Imo state – N40,000,000

Erosion and flood control project along Umulolo Afor-Ogbe road, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, Imo state – N25,254,115

Total – N90,254,115

Kaduna state

Erosion and flood control work at Jimada road, behind GGSS Kawo, Kawo Kaduna north LGA, Kaduna state – N40,000,000

Construction of side drains and road improvement works in Ungwan Zahu Goni Gora, Chikun LGA, Kaduna – N31,000,000

Total – N71,000,000

Ondo state

Erosion and flood control project at Shagari Estate Akure south federal constituency, Ondo state N25,000,000

Erosion control work in Akoko North-east/North-west federal constituency, Ondo state – N50,000,000

Total – N75,000,000

Ogun state

Erosion control work in Arokoje road beside Conoil petrol station off Abeokuta/Ibadan road, Odeda LGA, Ogun state – N15,000,000

Erosion and flood control work in Olofin street, Iwade Ijebu-Ife, Ijebu east LGA Ogun state – N50,000,000

Total – N65,000,000

Osun state

Flood control with drainage at Temidire Estate, Osun state – N70,000,000

Erosion control at Modupeolu avenue, Olorunsogo community, Oke Awere, Owode Ede, Osun state – N30,000,000

Total – N100,000,000

Kogi state

Emoriko-Ogugu road gully erosion control work, Olamaboro LGA Kogi state – N40,000,000

Erosion control and road improvement work at Adupi-emoriko Layout, Olamaboro LGA, Kogi state – N40,000,000

Erosion and flood control work at Etahi/Idoji in Okene LGA, Kogi state – N20,000,000

Total – N100,000,000

Adamawa state

Erosion control intervention in Madagali LGA, Adamawa state – N30,000,000

Erosion control at Federal Ministry of Environment’s field office (nursery site), Yola Adamawa state – N20,000,000

Erosion control intervention in Madagali LGA, Adamawa state – N45,000,000

Total – N95,000,000

Plateau state

Erosion control in Lantang North, Plateau state – N15,000,000

Erosion and flood control project at Doemak, Quanpan LGA, Plateau state – N30,000,000

Total – N45,000,000

Oyo state

Erosion and flood control approach for sustainable development at Itasa community, Iwajowa LGA, Oyo state – N20,000,000

Total – N20,000,000

Katsina state

Erosion control in Yankunu mani LGA, Katsina state – N20,000,000

Erosion and flood control structures at Tafkin Malga, Rahamawa, Daura, Daura LGA, Katsina state – N30,000,000

Total – N50,000,000

Borno state

Erosion/flood control work at Jere LGA, Borno state – N30,000,000

Erosion and flood control work at Ajilari cross, Jere LGA, Borno state – N30,000,000

Total – N60,000,000

Ekiti state

Erosion control at Oni avenue Itaodo Efon Alaaye Ekiti state – N30,000,000

Total – N30,000,000

Gombe state

Construction of drainages and culverts at Bajoga town, Gombe state – N25,000,000

Flood and erosion control work in water board quarters, Kaltungo, Gombe state – N20,000,000

Total – N45,000,000

Ebonyi state

Gully erosion and flood control in Ndiulo Amofia Ngbo, Ohaukwu LGA, Ebonyi state – N20,000,000

Construction of side drains and road improvement of Ogboroma-Onicha road, Ohaozara LGA, Ebonyi state – N100,000,000

Total – N120,000,000

Edo state

Erosion control works and rehabilitation of Ukpuke road Esan west Ekpoma Edo state – N30,000,000

Total – N30,000,000

Abia state

Erosion and flood control work at Ndi Ikpo-Ekeke settlement in Agboha Abia state – N10,000,000

Erosion and road rehabilitation works at Obiagu-Umuayi, Isiukwuato LGA, Abia state – N80,000,000

Erosion control/road improvement works at Ogbudo/Tony Umeh avenue and close Umuogazi – N25,000,000

Total – N115,000,000

Bauchi state

Flood and erosion control work in Federal low cost, Board of Internal Revenue Drive, Ningi, Ningi LGA, Bauchi state – N50,000,000

Flood and erosion control work in Federal low cost off Senator Abdul Ningi Drive, Ningi, Bauchi central Senatorial district, Bauchi state – N50,000,000

Total – N100,000,000

Total of all states’ projects – N2,123,254,115

Other new erosion/flood-related projects identified in the ministry’s budget are:

Phyto-control and protection of erosion and marginal lands – N65,710,000

Completion of the national erosion and flood control policy/technical guidelines and action plan -N15,000,000

Emergency critical erosion control projects nationwide – N200,000,000

Reactivation and installation of flood early warning systems (FEWS) – N30,000,000

Total – N310,710,000

Projects (states and others) total: N2,433,964,115