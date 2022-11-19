The Economic and Financials Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it will appeal the court’s ruling which discharged and acquitted Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and others of N544 million contract fraud offences.

The Commission made this known in a post on its Twitter handle on Friday evening. It noted that it will obtain a copy of the judgement for an urgent review and challenge its validity at the court of appeal.

Recall that on Friday, Justice Charles Agbaza discharged and acquitted the ex-SGF and others of the 10-count criminal charges proffered against them by the anti-graft agency.

How the judge ruled: Ruling on the no-case submission by the ex-SGF, the court held that no ingredients of any offence were made out by the 11 witnesses the EFCC presented.

The court held that the EFCC had failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants consequently, they were discharged and acquitted.

Meanwhile, reacting to the ruling the EFCC said:

“The EFCC is to appeal the ruling of Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital. Territory High Court Abuja, which today dismissed the 10-count charge of corruption brought against a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal.

“But dissatisfied with the ruling, the EFCC has given indication that it will obtain a copy of the judgment for an urgent review and challenge its validity at the appellate court.”

What you should know: The Ex-SGF was arraigned alongside his younger brother, Hamidu David Lawal, Suleiman Abubakar, and Apeh John Monday, and two companies, Rholavision Engineering Ltd and Josmon Technologies Ltd.

