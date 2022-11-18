A few weeks of Elon Musk’s leadership at Twitter has thrown the social media company into chaos, culminating in a shutdown of its global offices on Thursday.

An email from the company informed employees that all Twitter offices globally are temporarily shut down and that the offices will be reopened on the 21st of November. The company did not give any reason for shutting down the offices.

Nairametrics understands that the shutdown came hours after a deadline for Twitter workers to officially sign on to Elon Musk’s new “extremely hardcore” plans for the company elapsed.

According to reports, less than 50% of the company’s remaining 4,000 staff signed up to work under the new condition.

Mass resignation: Since the mass sacking of 3,700 by Musk took effect, more of the company’s staff have willingly resigned, forcing the company to take drastic measures.

News continues after this ad

Between yesterday and today, there have been mass resignations from Twitter. Many of the company’s now ex-staff took to the microblogging site to announce their exits. The development has led to Twitter users expressing concern that the company may soon collapse.

In the past few days, different hashtags relating to Twitter have been trending, including RIPTwitter and GoodbyeTwitter.

News continues after this ad

New Twitter policy: Meanwhile, in another development from the company, Twitter has published a policy change saying that newly-created Twitter accounts will have to wait 90 days before being allowed to subscribe to the new Twitter Blue plan and get verified. This comes as an attempt by the microblogging site to avoid impersonation and spam from verified accounts.

“Newly created Twitter accounts will not be able to subscribe to Twitter Blue for 90 days. We may also impose waiting periods for new accounts in the future at our discretion without notice,” the company stated on its FAQ page about Twitter Blue.