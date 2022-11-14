An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has indefinitely adjourned the case of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Justice Binta Nyako adjourned the matter on Monday following an application by Kanu’s Lead Counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), seeking for the matter to be adjourned sine dine pending the decision of an appeal before the Supreme Court.

During the trial, the government’s Counsel also informed the court that Kanu objected to being brought to court today.

What happened in court: When the matter was called up, Kanu’s Lead Counsel prayed the court to adjourn the matter because an appeal has been entered at the apex court. He said:

“The position, therefore, is that the appeal on this matter has been entered at the Supreme Court. I humbly urge this court to adjourn this matter sine dine to await the judgement of the supreme court.”

The prosecution counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, aligned with Ozekhome that the matter should be adjourned. He said:

News continues after this ad

“He has declined to come to court. The defendant was intimated about today’s court session. I called the office to find out why and they said he woke up this morning and objected that he was not going to come to court.”

On the issue of Kanu’s refusal to appear in court today, Ozekhome explained that when he last spoke with Kanu, he was assured that the defendant will be in court today.

“We are therefore surprised that the same person has refused to come to court,” he added.

The judge’s ruling: In her ruling, Justice Binta who adjourned the matter indefinitely, noted that Kanu’s presence was not needed at the proceeding since the day’s business was for both counsels to address the court on the way forward in the matter.

News continues after this ad