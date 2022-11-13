The combined market capitalization of stocks worth over one trillion (SWOOTs) depreciated by 0.73% to close the week at N17.15 trillion, down from N17.29 trillion the previous week.

This shows a loss of N125.77 billion during the week under review.

Stocks included in this classification are AIRTELAFRICA, BUA CEMENT, DANGOTE CEMENT, BUAFOODS, and MTNN Plc.

Below are details about how the five stocks performed during the week under review.

MTNN Plc – N192.00

MTNN Plc’s share price depreciated by 2.04% to close at N192.00 per share, taking its market capitalization to N3.90 trillion at the end of last week’s trading session. The telco’s market capitalization is N864 billion, lower than that of its competitor, Airtel Africa.

News continues after this ad

MTNN Plc is the third-most capitalized company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The company released its Q3 2022 financial result, reflecting a 21.9% growth in revenue to stand at N504.8 billion for the period, from N414.05 billion, while profit after tax grew by 11.4% from N78.48 billion in H1 2021 to N87.41 billion in the current period.

Dangote Cement Plc – N238.50

Dangote Cement depreciated by 0.62% to close the week at N238.50. The company, which is the most capitalized cement producer on the NGX, has a total market capitalization of N4.06 trillion as of the close of the market during the trading week.

News continues after this ad

Dangote Cement Plc is currently the second most-valued company quoted on the exchange and makes up roughly 23% of the total market capitalization of all stocks worth over one trillion.

The company’s Q3 2022 financial result revealed a profit of N40.50 billion, representing a 52.67% dip from the N86.6 billion Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, revenue for the period stood at N369.21 billion, an 11.3% increase from the corresponding period of 2021.

Airtel Africa Plc – N1,270.00

Airtel Africa Plc’s share price depreciated by 0.39% to close at N1,270.00. Market capitalization dipped during the week to valued at N4.77 trillion, from N4.79 trillion at the end of the trading week.

Airtel Africa Plc ended the week as the most capitalized company on the exchange, leading the SWOOTS strongly, with MTNN, its competitor and third-most capitalized stock, far behind.

The telecom giant released its financial statement for half the year ended September 2022 revealing the Profit after tax of $330 million, lower by 1.5% due to higher foreign exchange and derivative losses of $160 million.

Similarly, its reported strong revenue growth in constant currency was posted across all four reporting segments as Mobile Services revenue in Nigeria grew by 19.7%, in East Africa by 12.4% and in Francophone Africa by 12.1% (and across the group by 15.6%, with voice revenue up by 12.0% and data revenue up by 22.1%).

Other companies under the SWOOT classification remained unchanged in share prices and their performances are summarized below:

BUA Cement – N72.00

Bua Cement’s share price remained unchanged at the end of the trading week. The cement company’s market cap stood at N2.44 trillion.

The company’s Q3 2022 financial report revealed revenue of N74 billion, reflecting a growth of 18.21% from N62.63 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, profit after tax dipped by N9.86 billion, reflecting a 44% decrease from N22.51 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, to N12.65 billion in the current period.

BUA Foods Plc – N55.9

BUA Foods Plc’s share price was valued at N72 at the end of the trading week. The amount is the same as what was recorded at the end of the previous trading week. The company’s market capitalization is valued at N1 trillion.

BUA Food posted a net profit after tax ofN68.76 billion in 9 months of 2022, a 17.2% increase from the N58.7. Revenue for the period was N290 billion, from N241 billion in the same period last year.