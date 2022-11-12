Bertelsmann and Udacity are collaborating to provide scholarships for participants to earn critical skills to launch a successful career in data science programming, cybersecurity, or front-end web development.

The Tech & Data Scholarship Initiative will see the group award more than 50,000 scholarships to interested parties from across the world who want to advance their knowledge of emerging technologies in the coming years.

About the Program

Some of the fastest-growing and most in-demand job opportunities available today are in the technology sector. Inequality and exclusion, however, have plagued these chances, particularly for those who reside in specific global communities and locations.

To effect change, Bertelsmann and Udacity are working together. This scholarship initiative seeks to provide students with the chance to learn valuable digital skills anywhere in the world, regardless of their cultural background or socioeconomic standing.

This program also aims to set up eager learners for exciting, high-paying careers in tech.

For Whom

This scholarship program is for those who are 18 or older, have English comprehension, and want to gain job-ready skills in data science, cybersecurity, or front-end web development.

How the program is structured

Applicants to the program will choose one of three tracks: Programming for Data Science, Introduction to Cybersecurity, or Front End Web Developer.

Phase 1: The first 17,000 applicants accepted into the program will engage in a challenge course for their chosen track, where they will learn the fundamentals of their topic. Prerequisites for the cybersecurity and front-end web development courses will be tested for applicants to qualify.

There are, however, no prerequisites for the data science programming track.

Phase 2: The top 500 students from each challenging course get a Nanodegree program scholarship. Please see the respective program pages for further information.

Benefits of the Program

Convenient: Courses are offered part-time and online, allowing you to learn when and where it is most convenient for you.

Flexible: Because of its flexible schedule, you can work a few hours per week in the challenge phase and 8-10 hours per week in the Nanodegree phase.

Global: The scholarship is open to all interested students worldwide.

Comprehensive: Students have access to dozens of hours of free training modules and tutorials on data science programming, cybersecurity, and front-end web development, as well as their real-world applications.

Cutting-edge: Students have the exciting opportunity to gain skills in one of three of technology’s most in-demand and fastest-growing industries.

Mentor-supported: Throughout the program, all students will be assisted by content experts and tutors.

How to Enroll

Enrol for the programs here: Programming for Data Science with Python, Introduction to Cybersecurity, and Front End Web Developer.

Scholarship Timeline

Thursday, October 13, 2022:

Next Generation Tech Booster applications open on Udacity’s website

Monday, November 28, 2022:

Last day to submit applications to earn scholarship access on Udacity

Friday, December 9, 2022:

Scholarship recipients notified of their admission to the program

Thursday, December 15, 2022:

Phase 1 Challenge start date

Friday, February 13, 2023:

Phase 1 Challenge end date

Thursday, March 16, 2023:

Phase 2 Nanodegree start date

Thursday, July 13, 2023:

Phase 2 Nanodegree end date

About Bertelsmann & Udacity

Bertelsmann is a private German multinational conglomerate corporation based in Gütersloh, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. The company is into global media, services, and education company with operations in around 50 countries. The company represents innovation and entrepreneurship.

It is one of the world’s largest media conglomerates and is also active in the service sector and education. Bertelsmann was founded as a publishing house by Carl Bertelsmann in 1835.

Udacity, Inc. is an American for-profit educational organization founded by Sebastian Thrun, David Stavens, and Mike Sokolsky in 2011, offering massive open online courses.