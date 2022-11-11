Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, has declared Dr Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, the duly elected governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

In October, the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) published the name of Chief Ikechi Emenike as the APC candidate for the 2023 election.

However, Justice Binta, in her judgment on Friday, annulled the candidacy of Mr Emenike and declared the former minister the duly elected candidate.

More to follow….