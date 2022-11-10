The Nigerian Government said it budgeted the sum of N532.7 billion for the 2023 National Housing and Population Census scheduled for April 2023.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Alhaji Nasir Kwarra on Wednesday while speaking during the 2023 budget defence before the Senate Committee on National Identity Card and National Population Commission (NPC).

Basis for the figure: Kwarra explained that the budget is to ensure that the Federal Government can complete the conduct of the census as well as the post-enumeration survey and all other post-census activities.

“ The NPC is ready to re-write the history of the census in Nigeria by making 2023 not only accurate, credible and reliable but acceptable to all Nigerians, ” he said.

He also added that the 2023 national census would mark a great departure from the past, as it would be keying into the issue of climate change.

Past NPC budgets: In the 2022 national budget, the sum of N206.85 billion was approved for the commission, out of which N107.7 billion was for capital expenditure, N615 million for overhead, and N7.8 billion for personnel cost.

In case you missed it: Recall that Nairametrics reported earlier that the National Population Commission (NPC) officially opened its e-recruitment portal to recruit ad-hoc staff ahead of the 2023 population and housing census.

The initiative, which marked the beginning of the massive online recruitment process for the census exercise, provides a platform where Nigerians from all demography and gender can fill out the online form, get equal opportunities and register to be recruited with minimum bias.

Editing by Emmanuel Abara Benson