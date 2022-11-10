Positive sentiment witnessed on shares of some blue-chip firms quoted on the Nigerian Exchange has resulted in shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc gaining about N293 billion at the end of today’s trading session.

Checks by Nairametrics showed that the stock rose by 7.77% to N238.50 per share from N221.30 the previous day.

Further analysis revealed Dangote Cement closed the day at N238.50 per share and N4.064 trillion in market capitalization on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) as against N221 per share and N3.771 trillion in market capitalization the previous day, hence earning a gain of N293 billion or 7.77%.

Meanwhile, the local Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst positive market sentiment, as the bulls dominated proceedings for the second consecutive day.

The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 1.07% to close at 43,942.82 index points as against the 43,477.48 index point the previous day. In the same vein, the overall market Capitalization grew by N253 billion or 1.07% to close at N23.934 trillion as against N23.681 trillion the previous day.

However, market breadth closed negative with 16 losers against 15 gainers as Julius Berger led the losers with 9.81% while MRS Oil Nigeria Plc led the gainers with 9.83%.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 43,942.82 points

Previous ASI: 43,477.48 points

% Day Change: 1.07%

% Y-t-D: 2.87%

Market Cap (N): 23.934 trillion

Volume: 406 million

Value (N): 3.09 billion

Deals: 3,188

NGX Top ASI gainers

MRS up +9.83% to close at N12.85

CURTIVILLE up +8.70% to close at N0.50

UNITY BANK up +8.33% to close at N0.52

DANGOTE up +7.77% to close at N238.50

MUTUAL BENEFIT up +3.70% to close at N0.28

NGX Top ASI losers

JULIUS BERGER down – 9.81% to close at N21.15

CADBURY down – 9.69% to close at N10.25

PRESTIGE down –9.52% to close at N0.38

MULTIVERSE down – 9.41% to close at N3.85

WAPIC down –5.71% to close at N0.33

Top 3 by Volume

STERLING BANK – 171,154,541

ACCESS HOLDINGS – 78,765,207

GTCO – 23,877.561

Top 3 by Value

AIRTEL – N700, 250,900

ACCESS HOLDINGS-634,062,309

GTCO- N420,269,18