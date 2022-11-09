Fuel scarcity has persisted across Lagos and Ogun states, as some filling stations sell the commodity at N200 per litre.

Nairametrics confirmed this after visits to some filling stations across the states. Based on our findings, only a few NNPC filling stations are selling premium motor spirit (PMS) at N179 per litre. Many others have boldly adjusted their pump prices to either N190 per litre or N200 per litre.

Besides the fact that PMS now sells at illegal prices, customers (especially the ones buying in containers) are forced to tip fuel pump attendants before they could be attended to.

Nigerians react: As expected, the development has left many Nigerians frustrated. Kola Omopariola, an Architect who spoke to Nairametrics, said:

“I don’t understand why we have found ourselves at this spot again. I had to pay N200/litre for fuel yesterday in Magboro, Ogun State and was forced to bribe the attendant with N200 before he agreed to sell my Jerry cans. Though a friend told me to go to the NNPC station around Sagumu Interchange where they sell at N179/litre I was not sure if the station would still be open, as it was around 7 pm already.”

Car dealer, Wale Daramola, lamented to Nairametrics that most filling stations around Ikorodu, Lagos, now sell between N195 and N200 per litre. He said:

“Few stations that sell cheaper are always flooded with cars. The federal government is confused because this is the fourth time we are experiencing scarcity or irregular pump prices in 2022. We thought scarcity would be a thing of the past now that NNPC is fully deregulated, but fear there are more sufferings ahead.”

Bus drivers hike prices: Owners of commercial buses have also taken advantage of the development to increase their fares, even as commuters were left stranded in various parts of the states, especially around Berger on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

At Magboro (Ogun State), passengers were forced to pay N250 to Berger, compared to the normal fare of N100. From Oshodi to Obalende, passengers paid N500, compared to the usual fare of N300 when there was no fuel scarcity.

In case you missed it: On October 25, 2022, Nairametrics reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Western Zone, blamed the increase in fuel pump prices on private tank farm owners.

Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, the Chairman of IPMAN Western Zone who disclosed this, also noted that NNPC depots lacked PMS. He explained:

“ The only option for our members is to opt for private depots to keep our business moving. We are totally against the increase because it will affect our profit margins and the masses will suffer. Some private depots that have the product deliberately refused to sell for reasons best known to them. ”

He added that marketers should not be blamed for the increase in pump price.

“Selling at N170 per litre is not realistic. Therefore, our members have no other option than to sell between N195 and N200 per litre within Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states, while we will sell between N200 and N210 in Kwara, Ondo, Osun, and Ekiti states.

“Most of the tank farm owners have justified this increase because of different charges, among which are vessel charges paid in dollars.

“We are equally calling on the management of the NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to investigate the arbitrary increase in fuel price by the private depot owners.”

Editing by Emmanuel Abara Benson