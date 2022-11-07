Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the parent company of Liverpool FC, has put the English Premiership Club up for sale.

FSG has prepared a sales presentation for bidders and is working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to find a new buyer for Liverpool.

Nairametrics gathered that the decision to sell the club is coming months after Chelsea FC was sold for £4.25 billion.

Recall that the American sports company acquired Liverpool FC from George Gillett and Tom Hicks in October 2010. Twelve years later, they are now eager to sell.

Liverpool’s valuation: As of May 2022, Forbes valued Liverpool at $4.45 billion (£3.89 billion). But with Chelsea having been sold to LA Dodgers’ owner Todd Boehly for £4.25 billion earlier this year, the Merseyside giants would likely demand a matching price.

News continues after this ad

Previous offers: FSG has previously received offers from third parties who expressed interest in taking up stakes in Liverpool. The company said it was always open to these offers and ready to consider them, given the right terms and conditions.

What you should know: Liverpool is one of England’s biggest football clubs. FSG has overseen an incredible amount of success at Liverpool, particularly since the hiring of manager Jurgen Klopp in 2015.

News continues after this ad

FSG, also the owner of the baseball franchise Boston Red Sox, television network NESN, and Fenway Sports Management, is led by John W Henry.

In 2021 FSG sold an 11 per cent stake in the company for $750m (£655m) to RedBird Capital Partners – a move which saw them reinvest that money to take a controlling stake in the NHL ice hockey team Pittsburgh Penguins.

It has not been all plain sailing for FSG concerning their relationship with Liverpool’s fans.

The group drew criticism in 2019 when they attempted to trademark the name, Liverpool.