Twitter co-founder and former CEO, Jack Dorsey, has apologized to thousands of the company’s employees affected by the mass layoffs embarked upon by the new owner, Elon Musk.

Dorsey, in his first open reaction to developments at Twitter, said many of the affected staff members were angry at him because he led them into the present situation. According to him, he owns the responsibility because he “grew the company size too quickly.”

Before Elon Musk’s takeover, Twitter is said to have had an 8,000 workforce, out of which 3,700 are now being asked to leave.

Musk, on Saturday, while justifying the mass layoffs, said Twitter was losing $4 million per day due to the large workforce.

Dorsey’s reaction to the development: Reacting to the developments at Twitter, the Twitter co-founder said:

“ Folks at Twitter, past and present, are strong and resilient. They will always find a way, no matter how difficult the moment is. I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

“I am grateful for, and love, everyone who has ever worked on Twitter. I don’t expect that to be mutual at this moment, or ever, and I understand,” he added in a tweet.