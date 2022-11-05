Members of the Academic Staff Union Universities (ASUU), University of Jos Chapter, said they will not teach until their withheld salaries are paid.

This resolution was disclosed by Dr Lazarus Maigoro, the Chairman of UniJos ASUU chapter, in a statement on Friday evening.

Some lecturers claimed they were paid only 15 days’ worth of salary.

No work until pay: The UniJos ASUU Chapter noted that part of the agreement reached with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, was that 50% of their withheld salaries would be paid with immediate effect. To this end, lecturers insisted they will not return to the class until those demands are met.

“As we speak, only 17 days prorated October salary was paid to our members by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation

“Given the bottleneck on the payment of backlog of salaries, the congress of ASUU at the University of Jos met and resolved to stay at home until the withheld salaries are paid.

“We are not on another strike, though. For the avoidance of doubt, our members are back to work, willing and ready to teach but are unable to work.”

What this means: Dr Lazarus Maigoro further explained that this means students who resumed classes will have to wait indefinitely until lecturers are paid withheld salaries.

“Based on the revised academic calendar for the 2020/2021 session approved by the Senate of the university, lectures should have started, but the lack of payment of salaries has constrained our members from going to the classrooms to teach’’ the statement added.

And the government has decided to pay us just 15 days salary, instead of 8 months earlier agreed. I just received my change 😭 Strike go continue… — Dr. Yakubu Sani Wudil (@yakubwudil) November 3, 2022

ASUU ended strike: Recall that last Month, the Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU) suspended its 8-month-old industrial action conditionally. They also urged the Federal Government to consider the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) platform for the payment of salaries of university lecturers