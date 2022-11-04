The Nigerian government has announced the creation of a 10-member Implementation Committee on Nigeria’s agro-export rejection.

The Committee was inaugurated by Nigeria’s trade minister, Niyi Adebayo on Thursday.

The minister noted that their duties include the effective implementation of the report of the Technical Committee, with recommendations aimed at addressing the rejection of Nigeria’s food exports.

Effective implementation of the report: Adebayo said the committee would employ an effective implementation of the report and also provide recommendations aimed at addressing the challenges of rejection of agro-exports in the international market.

“Suffice it to state that some activities have been outlined to implement the recommendations of the committee. And it is the task of the Implementation Committee to diligently ensure that they are properly articulated for the growth and development of the export sub-sector of the economy.

“As the assignment has reached a crucial stage, I wish to urge members of the committee to rededicate themselves to be able to accomplish this urgent national assignment in good time,” the minister said.

The Minister also urged the members to consider themselves fortunate and worthy of the assignment and realize the dream of stopping the rejection of Nigeria’s agro-commodities.

Dr. Ezra Yakusak, Chairman of the Implementation Committee and executive director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), said implementing the recommendations would provide lasting solutions to the numerous challenges bedeviling the development of the non-oil export sub-sector.

Mrs. Evelyn Obidike, Director, Product Development in the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), also said “the technical committee will no doubt provide lasting solutions to challenges of non-oil export, especially rejection at the international market.

Earlier development

Recall Nairametrics reported in September that the Agriculture Minister, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, signaled that he was hopeful the ban on Nigeria’s agricultural commodities by the European Union and the United States of America would be lifted soon.

The minister said, “It is not an easy task doing export business; there are a lot of regulations, and unless you start by putting your own home well, you will not be able to work outside.

“If we want to make any headway we must come down and learn to work with one another, and that needs to be done to achieve success. It is not about trading, but getting Nigeria out of being banned from Europe, America, and other countries.

“We should have a seamless export transaction. We will do what it takes to do the right thing,” the minister said.

Nigeria exported goods worth N7.41 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, representing a 47.5% increase from N5.02 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2021. Cashew Nuts were the largest agriculture exports for the period as Nigerians earned a sum of N53.16 billion from the export of cashew nuts in Q2 2022, representing 0.72% of the total export earnings recorded in the period under consideration.