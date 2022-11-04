Almost four months after its operation was suspended by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over financial and safety reasons, Dana Air has set a date to return to the skies.

According to a statement by the airline’s Communication Manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air would resume on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, with scheduled flights.

Ezenwa also stated that the airline has successfully concluded the audit organised by the NCAA.

Impact of audit: Dana Air’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ememobong Etete, said the audit re-engineered and restructured its processes.

He maintained that the airline is now well positioned to sustain its safety record despite the current challenges and hostile economic environment.

News continues after this ad

“We are concentrating fully on strengthening our operations efficiently for sustainable growth while offering safe, reliable and exciting flying experience to our loyal guests.

”As a proudly Nigerian brand with Nigerians at the helm of affairs and with over 14 year’s service to the Nigerian flying public, we remain eternally grateful to our customers, travel partners, clients and vendors for keeping faith with us while the audit lasted. And we would never take your loyalty and support for granted as it means a lot to us,” he added.

Praises for NCAA: Etete further lauded NCAA for the painstaking audit process and the professionalism exhibited by the team of inspectors and also the management personnel.

He noted that the audit had repositioned Dana Air as a vibrant, resilient brand and recommended such an audit for all domestic airlines for the good of the Nigerian aviation industry.

News continues after this ad

Message for customers: He told customers with unused tickets that the airline has extended their validity for one year. They could also transfer their tickets to other passengers who may be travelling within the period.

The airline is also attracting travelling passengers with free tickets onboard its flights for the next 30 days from November 9, 2022.

Suspension by NCAA: Recall that the NCAA suspended Dana Air’s Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely on July 20, 2022. The regulator explained that it suspended the operating licences after “discovering that the airline is no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations”.