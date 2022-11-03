The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) – the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Chairman of BUA Group has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of an Information & Communication Technology (ICT) building and a Student Affairs Building at the University of Benin in Edo State in fulfillment of the N1billion tertiary infrastructure grant awarded to UNIBEN in July 2021 as part of ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme drawn from ASR Africa’s $100million Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

Performing the groundbreaking ceremony at the Ugbowo campus of the institution, Ubon Udoh, Managing Director of ASR Africa, applauded the management of the university for its prompt response in identifying projects within the ASR Africa project assessment and mutual accountability framework and committing to ensuring its take-off. Udoh added that Abdul Samad Rabiu, through the ASR Africa Initiative, is committed to giving back to society and bridging developmental gaps in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to Ubon, “The Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative was founded by Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group to tackle urgent development needs in key areas within Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. Since our inauguration in 2021, ASR Africa has invested massively in sustainable education, health, and infrastructure development projects across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa”.

“Last year, we were here to announce the award of an N1billion infrastructure grant and today we are here to begin construction. We are grateful to the management of the University for quickly identifying its needs and working with our team toward the takeoff of these projects. These projects are key to the university community and we are committed to ensuring that they are completed in the shortest possible time so they can be put to adequate use for the benefit of the student community, and society in general,” Udoh added.

Reacting, Professor Lilian Salami, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, thanked ASR Africa and its chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for its commitment to the project and the goodwill demonstrated towards her administration and the students of the University of Benin. Professor Salami said the projects will enable the university to be more functional, improve the outlook of the institution, and groom students to be more useful to society.

News continues after this ad

About ASR Africa

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist, and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, Education, and Social Development within Africa.

For more information visit asrafrica.org or email info[at]asrafrica[dot]org.

News continues after this ad