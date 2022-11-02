The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed positive amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bulls dominated proceedings, driving up the broad market by 123 basis points. The All-share Index (ASI) appreciated by 1.23% to close at 44,283.02 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization grew by N292.65 billion to close at N24.120 trillion while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 3.7%. The stock market has advanced by 1,566.58 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization equally closed positive at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed positive as DANGCEM led 9 gainers. Meanwhile, there were 23 losers topped by MRS at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 3 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Banking, Insurance, and Consumer indexes down by 0.90%, 1.07%, and 0.18% respectively while NGX Industrial and Oil $ Gas indexes increased by 3.98% and 0.21% respectively.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 44,283.02 points

Previous ASI: 43,745.73 points

% Day Change: 1.23%

% Y-t-D: 3.667%

Market Cap (N): 24,119.77 trillion

Volume: 155,406,684

Value (N): 1.53 billion

Deals: 3,796

NGX Top ASI gainers

DANGCEM up +8.84% to close at N240.00

CHAMS up +4.35% to close at N0.24

WAPIC up + 2.86% to close at N0.36

OANDO up +2.09% to close at N4.39

NGXGROUP up +1.50% to close at N20.30

NGX Top ASI losers

MRS down – 9.65% to close at N11.70

TRANSEXPR down – 9.33% to close at N0.68

UPDCREIT down – 8.33% to close at N2.75

UNITYBNK down – 6.67% to close at N0.42

UBA down – 4.93% to close at N6.75

Top 3 by Volume

STERLNBANK – 24,284,547

ACCESSCORP – 14,256,908

FBNH – 14,256,908

Top 3 by Value

MTNN – N238,857,875.40

ACCESSCORP – N185,568,563.25

GTCO – N180,016,047.10