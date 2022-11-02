Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Olayinka Linda Patunola-Ajayi (MNI) as permanent secretary of the state’s Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development with effect from Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

This is coming less than 2 months after the governor had appointed 11 new permanent secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Muri-Okunola said the appointment of Patunola-Ajayi, who was, until her appointment, the director of lands in the state, is in line with the current administration’s resolve to continually strengthen the State Public Service towards achieving excellence in the quality of service delivery.

Four other permanent secretaries redeployed: In a related development, the head of service also revealed that Governor Sanwo-Olu has approved the redeployment of 4 permanent secretaries, which include; Mr. Abiodun Bamgboye from Local Government Service Commission to Local Government Establishment, Training & Pensions Office, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe, from the Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development to Local Government Service Commission; Mrs. Kikelomo Bolarinwa, from Local Government Establishment, Training & Pensions Office to the Ministry of Local Government & Community Affairs and Engr. Oluwole Olumide Sotire, from Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development to Ministry of Physical Planning & Urban Development.

While wishing the new appointees a most rewarding and impactful tenure, Muri-Okunola stated that the redeployments are with immediate effect, imploring affected permanent secretaries to ensure proper handing-over.