The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi, the Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The arrest was made known by the commission in a statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday evening. According to the EFCC, Atumeyi was arrested alongside Joshua Dominic, an alleged serial fraudster in a sting operation at Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana, Gwarinpa, Abuja with N326 million and $ 140,500 cash. Earlier in the day, the sum of $470,000 was recovered from another accomplice.

He was alleged to have masterminded the defrauding of a commercial bank of the sum of N1.4 billion alongside Dominic and a former employee of the bank.

The EFCC noted that all the suspects were arrested following months of investigations into the hacking of the bank.

What EFCC is saying

The EFCC revealed that among those arrested is Abdumalik Salau Femi, the former bank employee who divulged the bank’s information that led to the N1.4 billion fraud. The sum of $470,000 was recovered from Abdulmalik following his arrest at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos.

They also noted that the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigations.

Parts of the statement read:

“Atumeyi, who is seeking to represent Ankpa 11 Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly was arrested on Sunday, October 30, 2022, alongside one Joshua Dominic, an alleged serial fraudster, in a sting operation at Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

“Also arrested in connection with the Fraud is Abdumalik Salau Femi, a former bank employee, who allegedly supplied the inside information that facilitated the attack on the bank by the syndicate. He was picked up today, November 1, 2022, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos. Following his arrest, a search was conducted on his home in Morgan Estate, Ojodu, where a total of $470,000 USD was recovered.

The arrest of the suspects followed months of investigation into the hacking of one of the commercial banks by a syndicate of fraudsters who pulled off a heist of N1.4billion.

“The syndicate allegedly moved N887million into the account of Fav Oil and Gas Limited, from where the monies were paid to several Bureau de Change operators and some auto dealers for exchange into United States dollars and purchase of high-end cars.

“Dominic, who has severally been arrested for fraud, allegedly helped Atumeyi perfect the hacking plan through Abdumalik. Dominic, a self-styled investment expert and managing director of Brisk Capital Limited was arrested in May 2021 by the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police for an alleged N2billion investment scam. He allegedly defrauded over 500 persons in a phony investment scheme.

“Two Range Rover Luxury SUVs were also recovered from the two suspects arrested in Abuja.

“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”