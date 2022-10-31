With years THE AFRICA FINTECH FORUM was established as the leading Fintech meeting in French-speaking Africa. The statistics of 2021 forum was impressive for such event in francophone region : 600 participants on-site and 500 virtual attendants from all over the world, +50 sponsors and partners, +40 exhibitors, +30 speakers.

So to serve more the industry as a look into the future THE AFRICA FINTECH FORUM became NEXT FINTECH FORUM ; aiming to define the next big opportunities and threats in the Fintech industry.

NEXT FINTECH FORUM 2022 will be on NOVEMBER 22th – 23rd at RADISSON BLU AIRPORT – ABIDJAN COTE D’IVOIRE. It’s an unique fintech industry event with world-class speakers, industry leaders and champions on stage, unpublished content focus on on underlying trends and catalytic innovations that are shaping the industry, golden nuggets data and first-hand strategic information delivered by the best-in class practitioners, high level participants from various industries with an high average of decision-makers, one-stop shop and marketing platform to do business and grow in a competitive market.

This 2022 edition will display a Market intelligence Room to get access to +15 countries market insights in one place and a Market Entry room as an information desk for fintech licensing process and business

incorporation proceedings.

In purpose of connecting minds and creating futures NEXT FINTECH FORUM 2022 also centers as an umbrella for more exclusive meetings. It will host pre-launching of Smart Village Conference, Blockchain & Crypto Expo and

Open Finance Conference planed for 2023

