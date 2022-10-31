Ecobank Nigeria had the pleasure of hosting Jacqueline Novogratz, CEO/Founder of Acumen and author of the bestselling book, Manifesto for a Moral Revolution at its office complex, Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos. Acumen is a non-profit and impact investment organization that continues to pioneer novel ways on how the world tackles poverty, through investments in companies, leaders, and ideas across Africa, Latin America, South Asia, and the United States.

In her remarks, the Chairman, of Ecobank Nigeria, Bola Adesola said the Pan African bank shares similar values with Acumen, which it actualizes through the Ecobank Foundation, which aims to transform lives in Africa by focusing on three key areas, that includes Health, Education and Financial Empowerment.

The activities of the Foundation reach thousands of people across the continent every day and its partners is helping to change the lives of those most in need on the African continent. In attendance were Acumen fellows from the Acumen Academy, Investee company representatives, Paga, Koolboks Nigeria, Winock Limited, and Mr. Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc. The event was also graced by other Bank CEOs, key Government officials, special guests from the private and public sectors, and management and staff of Ecobank Nigeria.