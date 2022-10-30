The newsroom is excited to invite applicants to apply for its fourth class of The Times Fellows, a group of brilliant early-career journalists who will join its newsroom in June in its New York, Washington, San Francisco, and London offices after being chosen from among thousands of candidates.

The Times Fellowship, a 12-month initiative for aspiring journalists, will take the place of the newsroom’s Summer Internship Program 2019.

Speakers, reporters, editors, and visual journalists will all be included in the event, along with opportunities for feedback and training, for the benefit of not only the participants and The Times but also other newsrooms.

Who is eligible for the fellowship?

The program is designed for early career journalists with some experience, including recent college graduates and those who have more than five years of paid, professional journalism.

Details of the fellowship

Fellows will be involved in the work that other full-time journalists perform such as general post-reporting jobs, as well as roles in video, photo, graphics, design, audience, and opinion.

The fellowship is for one year and starts in June.

Fellows will work full-time, will be paid, and receive benefits .

Most fellows work out of the New York headquarters, but some opportunities are available in the San Francisco, Washington and London offices.

Early and mid-career journalists interested in editing should consider its newsroom’s editing residency here

The application for the 2023 fellowship can be made here

The deadline to submit the application is Friday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Local Investigations Fellowship?

The Local Investigations Fellowship is a yearlong program for beat reporters in newsrooms or freelance journalists who are ready to take up an ambitious investigative project. Applicants should ideally have three to five years of experience outside of internships and they will be based in the communities they cover.

Fellows will be responsible for their relocation and housing costs.

Find out more about the Local Investigations Fellowship