The Nigerian Government has assured that security agencies are on top alert following separate travel advisories by the US and UK governments warning their citizens of impending terrorist attacks in Abuja.

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, disclosed this after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Minister, the government has taken a firm handle on the security situation in the last few months.

What the Minister said:

While acknowledging the travel advisories, the Minister faulted Nigerian media for the manner they reported the story which he said created unnecessary panic. For instance, he said it was because of the panic caused by the media’s coverage of the development that many schools were closed for the week.

“Unfortunately, because of that travel advisory on Sunday, many schools were closed; shops were closed; travel plans were disrupted; we don’t need it.

“Of course, this so-called travel advisory, as far as we are concerned as a government, we have in the last few months taken a firm handle of security. What I said is you find a story, which is not verified and you immediately share it; it will always cause panic. But I want to reassure both citizens and non-Nigerians living in this country that the security agencies are on top of this matter,” he said.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported yesterday that the United State Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S government workers from Nigeria.

The move came just days after the United States and the United Kingdom issued their separate travel advisories on possible attacks in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

The travel advisories, issued on Sunday, warned UK and US citizens that the terrorists could attack public places, including schools, places of worship, and public gatherings.