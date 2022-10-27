The Federal Government has selected TAV/NAHCO/PROJECT PLANET LIMITED (PPL), Corporacion America Airports Consortium, and ENL Consortium as the preferred bidders for the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja, and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) respectively.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the firms emerged as the preferred bidders for three out of the four airports and cargo terminals in the country.

What the minister is saying about the concessions

Sirika said, “ The Request for Proposals (RFP) phase of the Nigeria Airports Concession Programme (NACP), which came to a close on September 19, 2022, has seen Murtala Muhammed International Airport ( MMIA), Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano get preferred bidders except for the Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt.

“The preferred bidder for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, is Corporacion America Airports Consortium . ENL Consortium has also been selected as the reserve bidder for NAIA. The preferred bidder for Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, is TAV/NAHCO/PROJECT PLANET LIMITED (PPL) Consortium. Sifax/Changi Consortium has also been selected as the reserve bidder for MMIA.

“The preferred bidder for Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, is Corporation America Airports Consortium . There are no reserve bidders for MAKIA as of the time of this announcement.”

On Port Harcourt Airport, he said, “Port Harcourt International Airport (PHIA), Port Harcourt, did not receive any proposals as of the RFP deadline close and as such has not had preferred and reserve bidders attached to it.”

The minister added that the Federal Ministry of Aviation is in consultation with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and other stakeholders as regards the way forward for the fourth airport asset which did not receive bids at the time of the RFP deadline.

What next?

Sirika explained that the next stage of the programme is the negotiations and due diligence stage. During this stage, the Federal Government will invite the preferred bidders to enter detailed negotiations with its representatives to develop a Full Business Case (FBC) before onward transmission to ICRC for review and approval.

“Only after the successful conclusion of the negotiation and due diligence stage will the FBC and all other approvals are presented before the Federal Executive Council for final approval by the Federal Government of Nigeria,” he added.

In case you missed it

In March 2022, Nairametrics reported that the government directed the Ministry of Aviation to fast-track the airport concession programme.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this during the inauguration of the new International Terminal of the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos.

According to him, as this and the approved aviation roadmap are being implemented, the sector will begin to witness growth opportunities.

