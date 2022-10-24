The National Bureau of Statistics‘s (NBS) transportation fare watch data for September 2022 has shown that the average airfare of a one-way journey in the South-South zone was N74,150. This is the highest among Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

For the same period under review, these are the airfares for the remaining geopolitical zones: North Central zone cost N70,285.71, North East cost N72,083.33, North West cost N72,550, South East cost N73,550, and South West cost N74,133.33.

Airfare routes costs

Below are the data for states that recorded the highest and lowest airfares during the period under review.

Lowest airfare prices

Highest airfare prices

Across the North, airfare rates ranged between N70,285.71 and N72,083.33 per single route. However, in the south, airfare rates ranged between N73,500 and N74,150.

Bus routes costs

The NBS report revealed that for bus journeys within cities on a constant route, Borno residents paid N459.25 during the period under review while Anambra and Kebbi residents paid N498.05 and N508.36 per route, respectively. These states have the lowest amount paid for bus routes within cities.

On the other hand, commuters in Taraba paid N820.70, Bauchi commuters paid N785.30 and Plateau commuters paid N780 per route. These states recorded the highest amount paid for bus routes within cities.

In the northern part of the country, the price per person for routes within cities ranged between N614.37 to N665.20. But in the southern part, the price per person for the same journeys ranged between N575.76 to N642.24.

For inter-city bus journeys per person, Kwara recorded N1,697.20, Bayelsa recorded N2,450.22, and Zamfara recorded N2,496.30. These states recorded the lowest costs for inter-city bus routes for September 2022.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded N5,952.30, Adamawa recorded N5,225.13, and Gombe recorded N4,970.31. These states had the highest costs for inter-city bus routes for September 2022.

In the northern part of the country, the price per person ranged between N3,610.41 and N3,922.40 while in the southern part of the country, the price per person ranged between N3,667.33 to N4,115.61.

Costs of motorcycle (okada) per drop

In the report, the NBS noted that within states, motorcycle (okada) rates, on average, recorded a 1.5% reduction between August 2022 (N439.80) and September 2022 (N434.73).

Lowest okada prices per route

Highest okada prices per route

Across the North, okada price per route ranged between N298.10 and N482.14. Meanwhile, in the South, okada price per route ranged between N403.25 to N455.16.

Cost of transportation for waterway passengers per route

The NBS report showed that waterways transportation costs across several states. Below is the breakdown showing the states with the highest and lowest prices in September:

Lowest waterway transport costs

Highest waterway transport costs

In the northern part of Nigeria, waterways transport costs ranged between N612.70 to N751.14 while in the southern part of the country, the cost of waterways transportation ranged between N679.89 and N2,296.92.

What you should know

In air travels fare, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 11.76% on a month-on-month from N65,041.89 in August 2022 to N72,690.54 in September 2022. On a year-on-year, the fare rose by 96.87% from N36,922.97 in September 2021.

Niger recorded the least airfare with N65,000.