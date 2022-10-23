In a world where digital now reigns supreme from marketing to support services, there have been talks that print is on its way out. But the truth seems to be far from that supposition as paper and print continue to be integral to a boundless number of companies. Also, suppliers have found themselves in a lucrative position to connect print and digital in ways that can complement each other and lead to powerful results.

However, due to intense competition, the print industry is full of challenges for both new and seasoned businesses. Additionally, as the worldwide demand for paper-based products appears to be declining, as well as the campaign against deforestation (because the paper is produced from trees), technology may be affecting the productivity of print mills.

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc is one company that has been around in the Nigerian print industry for many years, even though it appears its profits may have dwindled because of the issues enumerated above, evidenced in its lack of trading activities in the stock exchange since 2020.

About the company

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc. (Also known as Apex Mill) is Nigeria’s first paper conversion and printing company. The company, formerly known as Thomas Wyatt and Sons (West Africa), was formed as a private Limited Company on March 18, 1948, but began operations in 1949 and went public in 1978.

The desire for growth and to meet the increasing product demands of its clients necessitated the formation of two subsidiaries: Thomas Wyatt and Son (Northern Nigeria) Limited on February 14, 1961, with the production factory in Kaduna, and APEX (Eastern Nigeria) Limited on September 13, 1962, in Port Harcourt.

The company is into large-scale printing and the manufacturing of school and office stationery, which hitherto were printed in the United Kingdom and imported into the country. The company has now institutionalized a company policy of steady expansion of the product lines and its manufacturing capacity.

Its clients are spread across individuals, schools, hospitals, corporate bodies, and the government.

Products

Exercise books (customized and standard)

Spiral and quarter-bound books

Typing paper

Quality design envelopes

Hard cover notebooks

Office files and folders

Custom product labels for FMCG companies

Other products are bulk toilet rolls and facial tissues for large businesses and educational institutions.

Major clients include MTN Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria, Nigerian Bottling Company, Flour Mills, University of Lagos, Corona Schools Trust Council, and many others.

Leadership

Mr. Oladele Lawore – GMD/CEO

The Group Managing Director/CEO is Mr. Dele Lawore. He has over 35 years of experience in Investment Banking and is a graduate of Economics from the University of Ibadan, as well as a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

The management team comprises over 20 members which include:

Managing Director: Henry Ezulu

Finance and Admin Manager: Jackson Jatto

Corporate Services Manager: Anne Embiemu

Marketing and Sale Manager: Boniface Eguabor

Acting Production Manager: Ifeoma Okpara

Supply Chain Manager: Joy Otibhor Eric

Investor relations

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria has been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) since October 26th, 1978 trading on the NGX under the ticker symbol “THOMASWY”. The company has a market capitalization of N77m. The current share price of the company is NGN 0.35. THOMASWY closed its last trading day on Thursday, December 24, 2020) at 0.35 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX).

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) suspended Thomas Wyatt Nigeria from trading its shares in January 2021 due to its failure to file audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. According to the NSE, the suspension will be lifted once the relevant accounts are submitted and the exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable exchange rules.

The company’s financial statement is still not publicly available.

Achievement

The company is a pioneer in large-scale printing and production of school and office stationery, which was previously printed in the United Kingdom and imported into the country.

The company has earned over 25 awards

There are over 800 clients in its client base

Research shows that most people retain information more effectively when information is delivered via printed material versus an online interface, which presents an opportunity for the company to continue to leverage that market segment given its strong brand name.

Despite being suspended from the Nigerian Stock exchange, and with no signs of slowing down, the company can also adapt to the new economy and then leverage on custom labelling for its consumer goods clientele by expanding its customer base thereby increasing profitability. Perhaps it may launch a comeback sooner than expected.