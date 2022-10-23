Big Eyes’ (BIG) prelaunch events have been quite a success, as the presale has helped raise over $7 million in just over four weeks. This massive entry is down to the platform’s community-oriented features and the members’ support for the project. Even as the presale rounds up, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) still draws users from existing top tokens like Solana (SOL) and Flow (FLOW) while the launch approaches. Here, we will review how Big Eyes (BIG) stands against these tokens.

Solana: Fast and Efficient

Solana (SOL) is a decentralized network that aims to provide quick transactions to its users while maintaining low network fees. The token was launched in 2018 to resolve the widespread scaling problems in the cryptocurrency market.

Solana (SOL) exists on a unique blockchain from existing ones, and its blockchain runs on a protocol derived from a hybrid of proof of stake and proof of history. The complex protocol makes for fast transaction processing rates. The protocol also reduces the charge on transactions since the platform uses less energy to process them.

The Solana (SOL) network allows developers to create several DeFi solutions in software like applications and DEXs. It also has an NFT marketplace where creators and collectors can mint and buy customized tokens and bind them to smart contracts.

Solana’s official token, SOL, is used for paying the gas fees incurred on every transaction on the network. Users stake SOL to help protect the servers. SOL also allows the stakeholders to participate in protocol-changing decisions.

SOL is available on CoinMarketCap for $30.64.

Flow: Smooth and Reliable

Flow (FLOW) is a network powered by a Layer-1 blockchain that boasts of being friendly to developers and users. The platform was designed to allow developers to add useful codes to the protocol, thus helping users access a more comprehensive range of DeFi tools.

Flow (FLOW) uses smart contracts verified by Solidity on its blockchain for transaction automation. Subsequently, the network processes numerous operations while charging significantly lesser fees on each transaction. The Flow (FLOW) network is also home to features like NFTs, other tokens, and DeFi applications. These DeFi tools will go a long way to keep users on the platform while boosting the token’s value.

Flow (FLOW), like many other decentralized token platforms, can execute numerous transactions simultaneously without compromising system security—many sites ‘shard’ when their user base is too much for the network. Sharding refers to splicing the token’s database so that each compartment can manage its users independently. The demerit is that sharding exposes the protocol to third parties and fraudulent persons.

Flow’s official token, FLOW, is used for governance and staking to protect the project physically and financially. The token is available for $1.56 on CoinGecko.

Big Eyes Coin: Fun and Friendly

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new memecoin token based on the Ethereum network that seeks to attract users from all over the cryptocurrency market using its features and social media stunts. The presale began in early September and has brought in many users from token platforms like Solana (SOL) and Flow (FLOW), raising over $7 million in sales.

As a memecoin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be doling out media stunts from time to time, announcing its presence on social media with giveaways and airdrops. The developers launched one in late September to appreciate the support they got from the growing community. The giveaway, about 250,000 BIG tokens, will reward ten users randomly selected from a draw. The eventual winners must be holding BIG tokens by the draw date, and they will be announced towards the end of the year.

However, Big Eyes (BIG) has more to offer users than just stunts. Its developers have plans to launch the NFT club, Sushi Crew, very soon. Sushi Crew will offer already-minted tokens while allowing users from all networks to create and trade their NFTs on the platform. What’s more, NFT transactions won’t attract any gas fees. This feature was added in a bid to make the NFT platform as user-friendly as it can be.

The presale is ending, as the tokens for sale are running out. It would be best if you got yours now before their prices spike in the future.

