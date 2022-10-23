The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has concluded plans to auction 2 additional slots in the 3.5 Gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band for the deployment of the 5G network in the country.

This disclosure is contained in an information memorandum titled Information Memorandum on 3.5 GHz Spectrum Auction, signed by the NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka as seen by Nairametrics.

Recall that the last time the NCC auctioned the 5G spectrum license, the reserve price was set at $273.6 million each for a 10-year period. MTN Nigeria Communications Plc and Mafab Communications won the bids.

What the NCC Spokesman is saying

Muoka said the commission would hold a public consultation of the draft information memorandum on November 15, in line with the commission’s participatory rule-making process for the communications sector. Part of the memorandum said:

“The Nigerian Communications Commission in the exercise of its functions under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 (the Act) has published the pdf Draft Information Memorandum (IM) (2.01 MB) for its upcoming auction of the remaining slots of 2 x 100MHz in the 3.5GHz spectrum band to support 5G deployment in Nigeria.

“The commission will hold a public consultation in respect of the Draft IM on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. This is in line with the commission’s participatory rule-making process for the communications sector, to give stakeholders and interested parties an opportunity to review and comment on the draft IM before the final document is published.”

The document further noted that all submissions from the public must reach the NCC on or before November 11, 2022. The submissions should be addressed to the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commissions, Plot 423 Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja. And it should have the subject line “Attention: Head – Spectrum Administration/ Chairman SG Auction Committee.’’

Nairametrics understands that the minimum price for one slot of 100MHz TDD for a 10-year licence tenure is $273.6 million at the time of the auction. That would translate to $547.2 million for two licences.

What you should know

Earlier in February 2022, MTN Communications Nigeria and Mafab Communications Limited paid $273.6 million each for the 5G Spectrum licenses to NCC after the duo won the 3.5 Gigahertz (GHz) 5G spectrum license.

Industry stakeholders and observers commended the NCC for the auction and described it as fair, well-organised and designed to deliver the ideal outcome.

The auction raised a substantial amount for the Federal Government and set the stage for the next phase in Nigeria’s 5G roadmap.

While MTN has rolled out the 5G mobile network, Mafab got the approval of NCC to extend its roll-out till December 31, 2022.

