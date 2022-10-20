ValueJet, a Fly for Value Aviation Company and Nigeria’s newest domestic airline is set to begin commercial operations in October 2022. This was announced on Tuesday during the official launch of the Nigerian domestic airline at Providence Hotel, Ikeja, GRA, Lagos.

The airline which was founded in July 2018 is offering a new and flexible airfare pricing scheme to make flying more affordable and accessible for every air traveler in the Nigerian domestic air travel market, while offering passengers free trips on their first flights.

Customers who book round trips between the 4th and 9th of October have their first flight on ValueJet. However, this offer is only valid for flights between the 10th of October and the 9th of November. At the moment, the airline operates to and from, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Asaba airports.

“ValueJet was founded with a mission to make air travel affordable to everyone, and a vision to build a global airline, connecting people with places while using modern air travel. Offering end-to-end customer experience backed by up-to-date technology, the airline is made up of dedicated and passionate people who are committed to providing the best-in-class service to its customers”, said Managing Director, ValueJet, Captain Omololu Majekodunmi.

Recently, the airline announced taken delivery of three CRJ900 jets, 5N-BXS, 5N-BXT, and 5N-BXR, concluded all required demo flights, and have now received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC), authorising the airline to carry out specified commercial air transport operations

ValueJet’s flight packages includes ValueLite, ValuePremium & their ancillary service ValueXtra.

The frequent flyer program named ValueFlyer is aimed at rewarding frequent flyers with points as they fly. For every sign-up on VALUEFLYER, customers earn 1000 points.

For more information on updates on our fares, flight schedules, and other services, please visit www.flyvaluejet.com and follow @flyvaluejet on Instagram, @flyvaluejetofficial on Facebook and@ flyvaluejet on Twitter.

Check out how the ValueJet launch party went.

