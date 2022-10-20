McKinsey’s Forward Africa is a free six-month online learning programme designed to provide young talents with the necessary practical skills to succeed in the future of work.

Forward is delivered in an interactive and virtual format, starting with foundational skills and progressing to case studies based on real-world scenarios where you will develop new behaviours through ongoing reflection and peer learning.

You will also receive a McKinsey Forward digital badge at the end of the programme and join an exclusive global network of young, life-long learners.

To date, 90,000 people have signed up in more than 60 countries, with a 98% recommendation rate.

About the programme

The Forward learning journey consists of three levels: Foundational, Advanced, and Network.

The programme is interactive and can help you gain knowledge through a range of media, such as online classes, discussion forums, virtual workshops with McKinsey experts, and group projects with live peer feedback.

You have 10 weeks and two hours per week to finish the Foundation level.

In 12 weeks, two hours per week, complete the Advanced level to receive a shareable McKinsey Forward digital badge.

Network level participation: 18 months, ongoing optional activities.

During the programme, you will gain the skills and tools to:

Use structured and creative thinking to turn complex business challenges into opportunities

Communicate with impact to move your audience to action

Use agile ways of working and spot opportunities to use data and technology; and

Be adaptable and build resilience and emotional awareness to work successfully-both independently and in teams, especially during times of change.

Eligibility criteria

To access Forward, you must meet the following criteria:

Presently reside on the continent of Africa (all countries)

Have not more than five years of formal work experience

Be employed, self-employed, or in between jobs;

Have finished post-secondary education (for example diploma, associate degree, undergraduate degree)

Be proficient in English because that is the language which will be used to conduct the program.

You can apply here.