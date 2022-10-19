The Nigerian Bourse (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 231 basis points.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 2.31% to close at 44,318.15 points.

In the same vein, market capitalization declined by N571 billion to close at N24.14 trillion, while the Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at 3.75%. The stock market has advanced by 1,601.71 basis points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization also closed negative at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as FIDELITYBK led 12 gainers, even as 24 Losers were topped by AIRTELAFRI.

On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Oil & Gas and Consumer Goods indices down by 0.80% and 0.03% respectively, while NGX Banking, Insurance, and Industrial indexes grew by 0.50%, 0.24%, and 0.94% respectively.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 44,318.15 points

Previous ASI: 45,366.32 points

% Day Change: 2.31%

% Y-t-D: 3.75%

Market Cap (N): 24.189 trillion

Volume: 165,352,168

Value (N): 2.65 billion

Deals: 3,183

NGX Top ASI gainers

FIDELITYBK up +9.74% to close at N3.83

JAIZBANK up +7.06% to close at N0.91

MBENEFIT up + 6.90% to close at N0.31

OANDO up +5.56% to close at N0.57

CAVERTON up +4.55% to close at N4.60

NGX Top ASI losers

AIRTELAFRI down – 10.00% to close at N1,312.20

MRS down – 9.76 % to close at N12.95

IKEJAHOTEL down – 9.68% to close at N1.12

NNFM down – 9.56% to close at N6.15

LINKASSURE down – 8.51% to close at N0.43

Top 3 by Volume

FBNH – 48,094,271

GTCO – 18,545,739

STERLNBANK – 8,282,785

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N1,152,896,295.60

MTNN – N711,997,639.50

FBNH – N461,772,863.15