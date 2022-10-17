The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative amidst buy-interests and sell-offs, as bears dominated proceedings, weighing down the broad market by 253 basis points.

The All-share Index (ASI) depreciated by 2.53% to close at 46,365.95 points.

In the same vein, Market Capitalization declined by N665 billion to close at N25.25 trillion, while the Year-to-Date (YTD) returns settled at 8.54%.

Meanwhile, the stock market has advanced by 3,649.51 base points since the start of the year.

The SWOOTs capitalization closed negative, driven by changes in AIRTELAFRI at the end of the trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as PZ led 14 gainers, and 5 losers topped by AIRTELAFRI at the end of today’s session.

On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed negative with NGX Insurance and Consumer Goods indices down 1.18% and 0.06%, respectively. Only the NGX banking index grew by 0.87%. Also, NGX Oil and Gas and Industrial remained unchanged.

Market Indices

NGX ASI: 46,365.95 points

Previous ASI: 47,569.04 points

% Day Change: 2.53%

% Y-t-D: 8.54%

Market Cap (N): 25.254 trillion

Volume: 137,983,398

Value (N): 4.32 billion

Deals: 3,234

NGX Top ASI gainers

PZ up + 9.52 % to close at N9.20

UPL up + 9.33% to close at N1.64

COURTVILLE up + 4.35% to close at N0.48

CUTIX up + 3.50% to close at N2.07

WAPIC up + 2.86% to close at N0.36

NGX Top ASI losers

AIRTELAFRI down – 10.00% to close at N1,620.00

SOVRENINS down – 7.14% to close at N0.26

AIICO down – 7.02% to close at N0.53

DANGSUGAR down – 2.80% to close at N15.60

FIDSON down – 2.51% to close at N8.94

Top 3 by Volume

GTCO – 33,715,087

COURTVILLE – 26,138,320

FIDELITYBK – 19,979,589

Top 3 by Value

AIRTELAFRI – N1,738,368,540.00

SEPLAT – N825,651,097.20

GTCO – N609,863,317.05