The Nigerian Government said over 2.5 million people have now been affected by the devastating flooding across Benue, Kogi, Anambra and other states, caused by rainfall and the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, disclosed this on Sunday and noted that some 332,327 hectares of farmlands have already been destroyed.

Following this development, the Nigerian Government now plans to send a delegation to Cameroon to initiate a bilateral discussion with the Cameroonian authorities on the periodic opening of the Lagdo Dam.

What the minister said:

She added that 1.3 million people have been displaced by the flooding, with 2,407 persons injured and more than 603 casualties recorded.

Meanwhile, about 121,318 houses were partially damaged by the flooding, 82,053 houses were completely damaged, 108,392 hectares of farmlands were partially damaged and 332,327 hectares of farmlands were damaged.

“While we mourn the unfortunate boat mishap in Anambra and other locations, please, we must note that we are not completely out of the woods.”

“So, we are calling on the respective State Governments, LGAs, and Communities to prepare by evacuating people living on flood plains to high grounds, providing tents and relief materials, fresh water as well as medical supplies for a possible outbreak of water-borne disease”.

The minister added that the Meteorological Agencies are warning that states like Anambra, Delta, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa are still at risk of experiencing floods up till the end of November.

On the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, she noted that FG “must initiate a bilateral discussion with authorities in Cameroon in November on the periodic opening of the Lagdo Dam.

“The delegation to Cameroon is to be led by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be requested to facilitate the meeting.”

The Minister added that there was enough warning and information about the 2022 flood but States, Local Governments and Communities appeared not to take heed.

“There is the need for State Governments to invest in flood management and lead on community base flood early warning systems; hence we called on State Governments to take greater responsibility for flood preparedness and response.

What you should know

The Nigerian Government has also ordered the release of 12,000 metric tonnes of food items from the National Strategic Reserve, for distribution to communities affected by flooding.