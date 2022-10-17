On Wednesday 19th October 2022, Coronation Asset Management Limited in conjunction with Coronation Securities Limited will host a webinar themed “Best of Both Worlds from Equities and Fixed Income – a Balanced Fund”.

The first segment of the virtual seminar will be an address delivered by Mounir Bouba, Chief Investment Officer of Coronation Asset Management. This will be followed by a panel discussion with three leading investment professionals; Sunmbo Olatunji, Group Treasurer of Access Bank; Dele Akintola, Chief Commercial Officer of Alerzo and Taiwo Olatunji, Head of Investment Banking at Coronation Merchant Bank. The panel discussion session will be moderated by ‘Jibola Odedina, Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Securities.

Speaking about the event, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Asset Management, said, “The webinar will focus on a review of how market interest rates have affected Fixed Income returns over the past two years and how it has been possible to increase returns by also holding selected equities in a Balanced Fund.”

He added that “This seminar will provide an understanding of how Mutual Fund managers, and other investment professionals, tackle the problem of low market interest rates.”

Commenting on what to expect during the panel discussion session, ‘Jibola Odedina said, “It promises to be a very lively discussion between three leading investment experts with distinct professional credentials and experience, arguing their unique points of view.

The virtual event will reveal how investors can optimize returns on their investments despite prevailing market conditions by investing in a Balanced Mutual Fund in which the underlying assets consist of high-growth equities securities and high-yield fixed income instruments To register for the webinar, go to www.coronation.ng/event-registration/ or visit the company’s website.

About Coronation Asset Management

Coronation Asset Management Limited, incorporated on 2 October 2015, is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide Funds and Portfolio Management services to institutions and individuals. Coronation Asset Management offers full-fledged investment services across various asset classes to the entire spectrum of investors: major institutions, smaller niche institutions & corporates, public sector family offices, cooperatives, and high net-worth individuals.

Its services include fund solutions (money market fund, fixed income fund and balanced fund), portfolio management (discretionary and non-discretionary), advisory services as well as fund administration and trustee services offered through its subsidiary, Coronation Trustees Limited.

The company is currently rated ‘A-‘ as an Investment Manager by Agusto & Co.

Coronation Asset Management has been the recipient of numerous awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the awards it received in 2021 and 2020 include Fastest Growing Fund Management Company in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Awards, Asset Management Firm of the Year by BusinessDay Newspapers, and Investment Research House of the Year by BusinessDay & Banking and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Awards.

About Coronation Securities

Coronation Securities Limited is a leading Broker-dealer and Investment Advisory firm licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is also a Trading License Holder (TLH) on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) and Participation Institution on the NASD OTC Securities Exchange.

Coronation Securities offers a bouquet of prime stockbroking, securities trading, and investment advisory services to both corporate and individual clients.

With a team of seasoned investment professionals, the company offers clients access to a broad range of investments including Equities, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Derivatives, and Fixed Income securities.